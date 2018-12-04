athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. athenahealth makes up about 1.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.10% of athenahealth worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in athenahealth by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in athenahealth by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in athenahealth by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in athenahealth by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in athenahealth by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHN opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on athenahealth from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.71.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

