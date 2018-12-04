Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Receives $61.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 price objective on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,882. Athene has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares in the company, valued at $81,065,766.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,180.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $9,561,140. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,296,000 after acquiring an additional 84,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Athene by 103.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Athene by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Athene by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

