ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of ATASY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 5,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,733. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

