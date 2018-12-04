Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.50 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 75.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.02296527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00152088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00192295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.10553916 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

