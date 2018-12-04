AtriCure (ATRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 135,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $6,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

