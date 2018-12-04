AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 349,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 255,517 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 242,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 937,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 374,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

