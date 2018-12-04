Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.91 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.49.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BOLD opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.91. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 24,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $539,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,019.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,020. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.