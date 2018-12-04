Autohome Inc (ATHM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Autohome worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 209.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CLSA set a $95.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

