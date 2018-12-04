AutoZone (AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26, Morningstar.com reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $824.46 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $590.76 and a 12-month high of $842.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $850.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $870.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.01.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,637,000 after buying an additional 80,296 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

