AutoZone (AZO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $894.37 and last traded at $870.27, with a volume of 48755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $824.46.

The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $850.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $870.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.01.

In other AutoZone news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,870,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,879,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,105,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,287,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,757,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AutoZone (AZO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/autozone-azo-sets-new-12-month-high-following-strong-earnings.html.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.