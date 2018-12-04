Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDMO opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.60. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

In related news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

