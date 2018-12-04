Avid Technology (AVID) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.75. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 39.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 402,745 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,320,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.