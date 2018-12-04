Aviva PLC Decreases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 229.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $196.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.15 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.90.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

