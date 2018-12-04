Axa Acquires New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Axa acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

