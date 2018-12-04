Axa Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Axa grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,586,000 after purchasing an additional 528,079 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,750,000 after purchasing an additional 811,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,358,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,771,000 after purchasing an additional 390,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,018,000 after purchasing an additional 164,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.93.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,773 shares of company stock worth $3,474,829. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

