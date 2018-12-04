Axa Has $2.67 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Axa grew its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,218 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 74.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 316,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 629.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 156,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

