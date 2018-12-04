Axa Sells 90,835 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,835 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,835,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.53. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

