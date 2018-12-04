Axa Takes Position in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Axa owned about 0.18% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of GNL opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

