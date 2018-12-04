B. Riley Analysts Give Dolby Laboratories (DLB) a $67.00 Price Target

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) received a $67.00 price target from analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

NYSE:DLB opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7,948.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

