B. Riley Upgrades RMR Group (RMR) to Buy

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.