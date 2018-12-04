Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $1,667,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after buying an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $235,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 433.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,994,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,298,000 after buying an additional 4,057,782 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.48 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/baird-financial-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-algonquin-power-utilities-corp-aqn.html.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.