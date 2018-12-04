Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $44.99 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $44,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 8,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a $198.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

