Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quidel by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,441,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $469,826.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $939,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,158,723 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

