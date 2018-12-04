Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 271,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 367.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $119,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $617.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

