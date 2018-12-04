Ball Co. (BLL) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270,321 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Ball worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ball from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ball Co. (BLL) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ball-co-bll-holdings-cut-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.