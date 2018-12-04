Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.22 on Friday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 459.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 290,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 238,561 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 11.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,739,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.