Bancor Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00016912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Upbit. Bancor has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and $2.44 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.02289547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00146934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00191988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.93 or 0.10635830 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor’s launch date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 77,739,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,441,318 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, ABCC, Tidex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Binance, COSS, HitBTC, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

