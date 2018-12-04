Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Bancorp worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $561.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.90. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/bancorp-inc-tbbk-shares-sold-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.