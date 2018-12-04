Bank of America Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $62.29 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $3,618,765. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 654.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 831,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 95,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

