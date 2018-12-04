Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.33 Million Stake in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InterXion were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of InterXion by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

INXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

INXN opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.33 Million Stake in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-16-33-million-stake-in-interxion-holding-nv-inxn.html.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.