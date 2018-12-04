Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,405 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Penumbra by 20.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Penumbra by 56.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14,519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $98,805.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Penumbra from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

