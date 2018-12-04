Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,866 Shares of SPX Corp (SPXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of SPX worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). SPX had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

