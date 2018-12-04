Barnes Group Inc. (B) Director Thomas O. Barnes Sells 770 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $45,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE B opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 3,841.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 458,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 446,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

