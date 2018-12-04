Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,038,985 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 44,366,523 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,740,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 54,318,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,550 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,590,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,804,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 835,974 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,460,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,578 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABX opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/barrick-gold-corp-abx-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.