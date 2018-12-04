Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Baxter International worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Baxter International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Baxter International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 168,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/baxter-international-inc-bax-stake-decreased-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.