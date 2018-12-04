Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Baxter International worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Baxter International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Baxter International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 168,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.
In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.
Baxter International Profile
Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.