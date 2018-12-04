Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Receives C$5.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, November 5th.

BTE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.23.

In other Baytex Energy news, insider Edward David Lafehr acquired 41,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.54. Also, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 70,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$180,600.00.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

