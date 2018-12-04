BCE (BCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.53

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.53 and last traded at C$57.26, with a volume of 1019238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.76.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.67000013157946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.
In other BCE news, Director Robert Simmonds bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,078.00. Also, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total transaction of C$397,437.70. Insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $869,960 over the last three months.
About BCE (TSE:BCE)
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.