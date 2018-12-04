Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Beasley Broadcast Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BBGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 29,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,907. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

