Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,640,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

