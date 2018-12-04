Belvoir Lettings PLC (BLV) Insider Michael Stoop Sells 10,000 Shares

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) insider Michael Stoop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £9,300 ($12,152.10).

BLV stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Belvoir Lettings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

