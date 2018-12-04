BGC Partners (BGCP) Trading Down 38.3%

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) fell 38.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.50. 8,502,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 2,244,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $977.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, insider Sean Galvin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BGC Partners by 149.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 138.8% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,785,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,083 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $18,912,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1,279.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,031,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

