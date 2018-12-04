BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $166,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

