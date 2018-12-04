BidaskClub Downgrades INTL Fcstone (INTL) to Strong Sell

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

NASDAQ INTL opened at $40.58 on Friday. INTL Fcstone has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at about $14,690,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 377.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 253,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,664,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 52.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

