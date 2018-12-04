BidaskClub Lowers BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $258.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 141.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $428,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 520,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,039 shares of company stock worth $481,671. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,101 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Foresite Capital Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 949,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,733 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 629,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 610,156 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

