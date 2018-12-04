BidaskClub Lowers QCR (QCRH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

QCRH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on QCR and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of QCRH opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $577.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. QCR’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $35,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 345,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

