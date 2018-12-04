BitAsean 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (BAS)

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BitAsean token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitAsean has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. BitAsean has a total market capitalization of $3,168.00 and $0.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitAsean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.02285380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00150158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00192239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.10498971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitAsean is www.bitasean.org.

BitAsean Token Trading

BitAsean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitAsean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitAsean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitAsean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.