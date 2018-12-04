Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] Price Reaches $226.99 on Exchanges (BCHABC)

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHABC) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $58.28 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] coin can now be purchased for approximately $226.99 or 0.04702661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.01984600 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] (BCHABC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] is www.bitcoinabc.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] using one of the exchanges listed above.

