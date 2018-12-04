Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00024498 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $148.72 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00034766 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00165452 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, C-CEX, LBank, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, CoinBene, Crex24, Binance, Indodax, OKEx, BigONE, QBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.