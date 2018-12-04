BitCoin One Price Reaches $0.0018 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, BitCoin One has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoin One has a market cap of $17,559.00 and $479.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.02302928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00143375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00192767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.72 or 0.10516406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

