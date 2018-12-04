bitSilver (BITSILVER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $490.00

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, bitSilver has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One bitSilver token can currently be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00242140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitSilver has a total market cap of $202,565.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bitSilver Token Profile

bitSilver was first traded on October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,323 tokens. bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitSilver’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER. bitSilver’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitSilver Token Trading

bitSilver can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitSilver using one of the exchanges listed above.

